FREEPORT, NY (PIX11) — A car service driver allegedly tried to rape a 13-year-old passenger, Nassau County police said Tuesday.

The girl contacted a car service for a ride home on Wednesday, officials said. Driver Eudy MejiaMejia stopped the SUV before they got to the teen’s home, leaned back and allegedly took the girl’s hone and asked for a kiss.

MejiaMejia accelerated when the teen tried to get out of the SUV, then parked and locked the doors, police said. He allegedly groped the teen, climbed on top of her and forced himself on her.

The teen grabbed a plastic bottle from the center console and hit MejiaMejia with it, officials said. She was able to grab her belongings, escape and run home, where she called 911.

Police arrested MejiaMejia on charges of attempted rape, sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Detectives said there could be other victims of MejiaMejia. They asked anyone with information to contact Special Victims Squad Detectives at (516) 573-4022 or call 911.