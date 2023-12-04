MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island bus driver is accused of repeatedly raping a student for seven months, including on a bus in a parking lot, authorities said.

Giovanny Campos, 50, a Queens resident, was indicted last week on charges of rape, kidnapping, criminal sex act, and reckless endangerment, the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.

Campos was a driver with the Cheese Bus Company and met the teen on his routes from Central High School to North High School in Valley Stream, officials said. Campos allegedly raped the teen several times from January to July 2023, including on the bus in a parking lot, according to authorities.

Campos allegedly took the student to his apartment in Jamaica for sex, prosecutors said.

“School bus drivers are trusted to transport and protect our children, but this defendant allegedly preyed on a teenage student and sexually abused her both on his bus and at his apartment in Queens,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said.

Campos pleaded not guilty during his arraignment last week. Bail was set at $150,000 cash/ $300,000 bond and $1.25 million partially secured bond. He is due back in court on Dec. 12.

