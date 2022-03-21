HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A burglar went inside a Hicksville home and forcibly touched a female resident Sunday night, according to police.

Around 9:10 p.m., 58-year-old Carlos Villeda illegally entered the victim’s residence on East Street, officials said. Once inside, he started inappropriately grabbing and forcibly touching the 42-year-old victim. She requested him to leave and the suspect headed towards the front door. The victim locked the door behind him and called the police. The suspect fled the scene and no injuries during the incident were reported, according to police.

Police were able to locate the suspect in front of a nearby Park Avenue home after an investigation, according to officials. He was placed into custody without incident.

Villeda was charged with second-degree burglary and forcible touching, according to authorities. His arraignment is scheduled on Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.