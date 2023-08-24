LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy was in critical condition after his mother found him in the family pool on Long Island Wednesday, police said.

The 44-year-old mom found the boy unresponsive in the pool at the home on Woodcrest Drive in East Moriches around 4:30 p.m., police said. The child was given CPR until authorities arrived at the scene.

The boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said. It was unclear how the boy got in the pool.

No other information was immediately available.

