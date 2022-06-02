WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island middle school student was arrested Thursday after threatening a shooting at his school, police said.

A 13-year-old student at Westhampton Beach Middle School allegedly told other students Thursday morning that he was going to “shoot the school,” referencing the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“The student was frustrated and told other students and officials he was being picked on and this was the only way to solve the problem,” Westhampton Beach Police Chief Steven McManus said in a news release.

Police arrested the boy and charged him with making a terroristic threat and aggravated harassment.

McManus said the Westhampton Beach Police Department will increase its presence in the school district, although there have been no other threats made.

Just last week, another Long Island student was arrested for threatening a mass shooting at his school. A 16-year-old Bellport High School student made an Instagram post threatening a shooting, authorities said.

The 16-year-old was arrested on May 26 and charged with making a terroristic threat and aggravated harassment. No guns were found in his home when it was searched by police, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.