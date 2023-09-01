LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — For those whose Labor Day weekend plans consisted of swimming at a Long Island beach, it may be time to reconsider.

Officials have suspended swimming at ocean beaches in three Long Island state parks due to flooding and rough surf conditions resulting from Hurricane Franklin.

Swimming restrictions have been put in place at Robert Moses, Hither Hills, and Jones Beach state parks. High water levels caused flooding and in some cases, created impassable areas, according to state officials.

In the Town of Hempstead, town officials have also shut down swimming, due to these dangerous rip currents stemming from the hurricane down south. The outer bands of Hurricane Franklin hit Bermuda on Wednesday.

Hurricane Franklin has also impacted the weather in the New York region. In a video at Jones Beach Theater, concertgoers are shown standing in about a foot of floodwater as they watched Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol perform on Wednesday night. The high water levels were also a result of the super blue moon.

Several additional beaches in Nassau County are closed due to elevated bacterial levels.

These four beaches remain closed until testing indicates samples are within acceptable limits.

Swimming could resume on Friday, as long as the unfavorable conditions improve. The State Office of Parks and Recreation will continue to monitor conditions at all state parks.

