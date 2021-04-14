Little girl with no shoes seen wandering in Roosevelt: Nassau police

A little girl was seen wandering the streets alone and shoeless in Roosevelt, New York on April 13, 2021, police said. (Credit: NCPD)

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. — Police on Long Island launched an investigation Tuesday night after a young girl was spotted wandering the streets alone without shoes on, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

A 911 caller reported seeing the little girl, believed to be about 7 or 8 years old, walking through a BP gas station parking lot on Nassau Road in Roosevelt around 10:20 p.m., police said.

Officers looked for the child — launching an aviation unit and using a police K-9 Unit on the ground — but were unable to locate her, according to authorities.

Surveillance video captured the girl heading north on Nassau Road, police said. She crossed a bridge over the Southern State Parkway and then entered a wooded area along the parkway.

Police said she was wearing pink pajama pants, a white and blue horizontal striped shirt, large hoop earrings, and no shoes.

A team from the department’s missing persons unit also responded to the scene Tuesday night, however, they do not have a case matching the girl’s description, a police spokesperson said.

Submit tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.