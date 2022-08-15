NEW YORK (PIX11) — A section of the Long Island Rail Road’s third track, a project that’s been years in the making at the cost of billions of dollars, is set to open Monday in an upgrade poised to improve service and reduce delays.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and MTA officials will catch a ceremonial first ride along the track, ahead of an afternoon briefing at the LIRR station in New Hyde Park, Long Island.

The first section of the track to open will stretch from the Queens Village stop to the Merillon Avenue station in Garden City, Newsday reported. A second stretch extending to Carle Place will open Aug. 29, with additional sections being added to Hicksville until the entire 9.8 mile expansion is complete, according to the report.

At the time of a 2017 announcement, the MTA pegged the cost of the project at approximately $2 billion. The addition is expected to significantly reduce commuter delays by allowing the LIRR to run more trains and more easily work around unexpected service disruptions.

But the project was not without its detractors, with some Long Islanders voicing reservations over construction, noise, and road closures related to its development.