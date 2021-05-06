LIRR trains suspended after factory fire in Westbury: officials

WESTBURY, L.I. — LIRR trains were suspended between Jamaica and Hicksville Wednesday night due to a factory fire in Westbury.

Nassau County Traffic Management and the LIRR confirmed fire department activity on Grand Boulevard between Monitor Street to Broadway just before 9 p.m. Drivers were told to expect delays.

Fire Department Activity: Grand Boulevard between Monitor Street to Broadway (Westbury), all lanes are blocked on Grand Boulevard. Expect delays in the area. — Nassau Traffic Mgmt (@NassauCountyTMC) May 6, 2021

The train suspensions came on the Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson lines of the LIRR. Personnel from the railway is on scene at the fire and service will remain suspended until it’s brought under control and tracks are inspected.