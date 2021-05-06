LIRR trains suspended after factory fire in Westbury: officials

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Citizen

WESTBURY, L.I. — LIRR trains were suspended between Jamaica and Hicksville Wednesday night due to a factory fire in Westbury.

Nassau County Traffic Management and the LIRR confirmed fire department activity on Grand Boulevard between Monitor Street to Broadway just before 9 p.m. Drivers were told to expect delays.

The train suspensions came on the Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson lines of the LIRR. Personnel from the railway is on scene at the fire and service will remain suspended until it’s brought under control and tracks are inspected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Funeral for NYPD officer killed by alleged drunk driver in Queens

Funeral held for NYPD officer killed by alleged drunk driver

Services held for officer killed in the line of duty

Teen returning to Kenya after facial reconstruction

Allegedly drunk driver who killed NYPD officer in hit-and-run knew she ‘hit something,’ court doc says

Woman charged in officer's death said she was drinking, smoking

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter