PLANDOME, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was hit and killed by a Long Island Rail Road train Saturday morning, MTA officials said.

It happened near the station in Plandome on the Port Washington Branch around 5:40 a.m. The man, believed to be 22 years old, was trespassing on the tracks when a westbound LIRR train hit and killed him, an MTA spokesperson said.

Service was suspended between Great Neck and Port Washington but has since resumed.

The MTA Police Department investigating the incident.