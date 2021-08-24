LI woman stabs ex-boyfriend during dispute: police

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. — A woman stabbed her ex-boyfriend during a dispute on Long Island Monday night, police said.
It happened in the vicinity of Langdon Boulevard and Lafayette Avenue in the Lakeview neighborhood around 11:20 p.m., police said.
Authorities said Ieisha Payton, 21, was involved in a domestic dispute with her ex-boyfriend, 26.
During the dispute, Payton stabbed her ex-boyfriend with a knife and attempted to pepper spray him, according to police.
Police arrived at the scene and arrested her, cops said.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Payton faces charges of second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.