LI woman stabs ex-boyfriend during dispute: police

Iesha Payton, 21, was arrested after police say she stabbed her ex-boyfriend and tried to pepper spray him on Long Island Aug. 23, 2021 (NCPD)

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. — A woman stabbed her ex-boyfriend during a dispute on Long Island Monday night, police said.

It happened in the vicinity of Langdon Boulevard and Lafayette Avenue in the Lakeview neighborhood around 11:20 p.m., police said.

Authorities said Ieisha Payton, 21, was involved in a domestic dispute with her ex-boyfriend, 26.

During the dispute, Payton stabbed her ex-boyfriend with a knife and attempted to pepper spray him, according to police.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested her, cops said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Payton faces charges of second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.