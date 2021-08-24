LI woman stabs ex-boyfriend during dispute: police

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Iesha Payton

Iesha Payton, 21, was arrested after police say she stabbed her ex-boyfriend and tried to pepper spray him on Long Island Aug. 23, 2021 (NCPD)

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. — A woman stabbed her ex-boyfriend during a dispute on Long Island Monday night, police said.

It happened in the vicinity of Langdon Boulevard and Lafayette Avenue in the Lakeview neighborhood around 11:20 p.m., police said.

Authorities said Ieisha Payton, 21, was involved in a domestic dispute with her ex-boyfriend, 26.

During the dispute, Payton stabbed her ex-boyfriend with a knife and attempted to pepper spray him, according to police.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested her, cops said. 

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Payton faces charges of second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Flooding still a threat Monday as Henri stalls over NY, NJ

Henri cleanup begins in Queens, Long Island

Blue skies adorn Lindenhurst after Henri passes

Henri batters Long Island: Team Coverage

Remembering Hurricane Gloria; how it compares to Henri

Tracking Henri: Tropical storm lashes Long Island's east end

More Long Island

Crime

Son says Brooklyn mom fatally shot outside home by possible stray bullets

Mother killed by stray bullet in Crown Heights

NYC seeing rise in anti-Asian hate crimes again

NYC shootings: 17-year-old Brooklyn boy the latest victim of gun violence

NYC, NYPD grapple with three mass shootings in one week

Search for man who groped woman, punched her in face

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter