LI woman pleads guilty to attempting to hire hitmen to kill ex-husband’s mother

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. — A Long Island woman pleaded guilty Friday to attempting to hire hitmen to kill her former mother-in-law, Suffolk County officials confirmed.

Elsy Rodriguez-Garcia, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges. She is expected to be sentenced to two to six years in prison.

In July of 2019, Rodriguez-Garcia contacted someone on WhatsApp to try and plot the murder of her ex-husband’s mother and daughter. She asked the man to hire hitmen to execute the murder in Ecuador, where she believed the targets were visiting. Rodriguez-Garcia provided photographs of one of the targets to her co-conspirator in furtherance of the plot as well as a description of the residence in which she believed they were staying.

“This is a shocking and disturbing case,” District Attorney Timothy D. Sini said. “The defendant’s intentions were very clear that she wanted this person murdered, and she was ready and willing to pay for it. Thankfully law enforcement was notified and able to intervene before anyone got hurt, and today’s guilty plea ensures she is held accountable.”

Rodriguez-Garcia agreed to pay for the murder, which she would wire to the hitmen once she received proof that it had taken place. Her ex-husband became aware of the plot and reported it to county police, who launched an investigation with the DA’s office.

The investigation found a doctored photo purporting to show the targets of the conspiracy sent by the co-conspirator to Rodriguez-Garcia as “proof” that the murder had been carried out. The photo, which was created by the Suffolk County Police Department’s Identification Section, appeared to show a deceased woman and child in the countryside of Ecuador.

Rodriguez-Garcia was arrested on July 13 and indicted July 29. She is scheduled to be sentenced in front of Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice John Collins on April 15.