LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman under the influence of drugs crashed her car with her 4-month-old daughter inside on Long Island, according to police.

On Sunday afternoon, 28-year-old Rachel Meyer was driving westbound on the Long Island Expressway when she lost control of her car and crashed it into a median near Exit 53, officials said. Officers found her unconscious while her daughter was in a child restraint seat in the back of the car.

Police found Meyer was under the influence of drugs during the crash, according to officials. The two were brought to a hospital, where they were evaluated and released.

Meyer, a Huntington Station resident, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger and endangering the welfare of a child, according to authorities. Her daughter was released to a family member.

She was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and her arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip is scheduled on Monday.