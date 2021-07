NORTH MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. — A Long Island teenager is being called a hero for jumping into action after spotting her neighbors’ house on fire.

Antonina Rose Barry, 19, raced into her neighbors’ home to warn a grandmother and her two grandsons (as well as the family dog) who were unaware of the growing fire.

Fire officials say Barry saved their lives.

You can help the family affected by the fire by contributing to their Gofundme page.