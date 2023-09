LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A worker at a Long Island hockey equipment store is accused of stealing merchandise and selling it on social media, police said.

James Kelly, 59, was working at Pure Hockey on Glen Cove Road when he allegedly took various hockey gear and sold them on social media, police said. The business owner lost $25,094.62.

Kelly was arrested Monday and charged with grand larceny. His arraignment was pending Tuesday.