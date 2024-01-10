HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Humane Society of the United States accused Sloth Encounters of physical abuse and poor conditions of captive sloths after conducting an undercover investigation.

An investigator reports that they captured disturbing footage of staff hitting sloths, sloths kept in crowded conditions, sloths fighting each other, and the owner of Sloth Encounters, Larry Wallach allegedly grabbing a wounded sloth’s head and neck.

The Long Island business, Sloth Encounters, is located at 551 Veterans Memorial Highway where people can pay $50 to pet, feed, and hold sloths.

“Sloths should never be used in public interactions,” The Humane Society reports. “They are quiet, reclusive animals and being handled by—or even close to—people can cause a sloth’s blood pressure to rise. While sloths may appear compliant while being petted, they respond to fear by holding still and may actually be terrified.”

Wallach converted a former pool supplies store into Sloth Encounters and houses seven sloths, according to the Humane Society. The society also noted that between 2010 and 2023 Wallach was cited 28 times for AWA violations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In 2013 Wallach’s AWA license was suspended for six months for several violations relating to animal care.

The Town of Islip has been has been prosecuting Sloth Encounters and Wallach since the “day that this issue was brought to our attention,” a town spokesperson said.

“We share in the outrage of the community regarding the inhumane treatment of these animals, and remain steadfast in our commitment to seeking the enforcement of any and all penalties permissible under the Town’s jurisdiction.”

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.