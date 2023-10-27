LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A lithium-ion storage facility is set to be built on Long Island after a state agency approved the $160 million facility.

The Holtsville facility would be located on Express Drive South and Morris Avenue. Long Island residents say that the location is too close to several schools and could pose a danger to students.

Holtsville community members met this weekend to discuss the future of the storage plant. Lithium-ion batteries have caused more than 220 fires in New York City this year, with 14 deaths reported so far.

