Long Island police release dog stuck in crate

UNIONDALE, L.I. — Authorities on Long Island got a local dog out of a rough situation Saturday.

Officers in Uniondale got a call from a dog trainer who was transporting a pooch in a crate. While en route, the dog — whose name is Bentley — managed to get his head stuck in a circular opening designed for his vision and was starting to display signs of distress.

You can see photos of the officers extracting Bentley below.









Authorities dispatched water, a blanket and comfort to keep the dog hydrated and lesson his anxiety while emergency services removed rivets and the top of the crate. Police were able to cut through the diamond plate circle that trapped Bentley’s head.

Once released, Bentley appeared fine and had no visible injuries.