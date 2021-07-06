LI police officer buys car seat for family after traffic stop

LONG ISLAND — A Suffolk County police officer turned a routine traffic stop into a chance to help a family.

During the stop, the driver told Officer Pete Zotos that he couldn’t afford a new car seat for his son. So Zotos had the man follow him to a Walmart, where the officer bought a new one.

“Once he placed his boy in there, he just started glowing, it looked like he was in a new throne,” said Zotos. “It was a great feeling to do something so nice for a complete stranger.”

The driver was cited for several infractions but is thankful his son is now safe.

