LI police bust 62-year-old dentist with 30 rifles, guns: NCPD

MINEOLA, NY (PIX11) — Nassau County Police seized 30 rifles and guns from the home of a dentist whose past criminal record prevented him from owning any firearms.

Eighteen of the weapons were so-called ghost guns — firearms assembled from parts sent in the mail, with no serial numbers. Dr. Paul Carey, 62, is under arrest on a variety of criminal possession of a weapon charges.

If he’s found guilty, he could face up to 25 years in prison, according to Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly and NCPD Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

Arrest of Dr. Paul Carey

At an afternoon news conference, Ryder said that the absence of serial numbers on guns makes the weapons untraceable.

In Dr. Carey’s case, Ryder said, he was assembling the weapons in a workshop he’D set up in his basement.

Carey is being held on $100,000 bond.