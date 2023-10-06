LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Nassau County police saved a cat that got its head stuck in a metal cyclone fence on Thursday, police said.

Officers found the cat stuck and uninjured on Floral Park Road around 2 p.m., according to Nassau County police.

They were able to free the feline with bolt-cutters from Carey High School’s custodial staff.

