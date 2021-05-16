LI nurse goes extra mile to keep people in shape

ELMONT, L.I. — While the pandemic may have forced some of us to put working out on the backburner, one Long Island nurse and fitness instructor is going the extra mile to keep people on the right track to health and fitness.

It’s all about delivering a message of Positive vibes only for Jassette Dawes. A native of Jamaica, her 50-minute-high energy classes are steeped in her Caribbean roots.

A nurse by day and certified fitness instructor by night, Jassette opened Jazzy Spin in Elmont two years ago. But like many other fitness centers, she was forced to pivot when the pandemic forced her to shut down. That’s when she and husband, Rohan, began renting out bikes to keep the business afloat.

Jassette saw first-hand how the pandemic has taken a toll on physical and mental health. And after learning that many of her clients were out of work, she offered free classes to those who couldn’t afford them.

As soon as they got the green light to reopen last october, it was back to business with a few adjustments. Following the CDC safety protocols is top priority.

Rather than the usual 23 bikes per class indoors, only 11 are set up to account for physical distancing. However, when classes are help outdoors, they can operate at full capacity.

The state mandated air filtration system was also installed, and the premise sanitized.

But whether indoor, outdoor or virtual, it’s all about bringing a unique spin to each class by helping clients work up a good sweat while staying healthy and fit.