LI mom recovers after being diagnosed with 3 brain aneurysms

A Long Island mom who recently had two lifesaving surgeries was shocked when she was first given her diagnosis: brain aneurysms.

Judy Tedesco is grateful to be alive. Her amazing story of survival began on New Year’s Day 2021 when doctors at South shore University Hospital said she had three brain aneurysms and needed treatment immediately before they ruptured.

One in 50 people suffer from a brain aneurysm; it’s when a blood vessel fills up with blood in the brain. If it ruptures, it can lead to death.



According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, ruptured brain aneurysms are fatal in about 50% of cases. Of those who survive, about 66% suffer some permanent neurological deficit. Approximately 15% of people with a ruptured aneurysm die before reaching the hospital.

“We see aneurysms different ways. We find them by accident. Her symptoms happen from swelling around her eye, it had nothing to do with the aneurysm,” said Dr. David Chalif.

That chance finding ultimately saved Tedesco’s life. Neurosurgeons performed two different surgeries. The two aneurisms on the right side were treated using two small clips in January. Then three months later, doctors used breakthrough technology called Woven Endobridge, also known as WEB.

Now, six months later, Tedesco, is fully healed from her surgeries. Doctors are optimistic and say the chances of her suffering another brain aneurism are rare.