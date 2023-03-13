LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island woman was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after her 2-year-old daughter was found walking on a Patchogue highway early Sunday morning, police said.

Anna Heinecker, 32, was driving eastbound on Sunrise Highway Service Road at around 12:40 a.m. when she pulled over near Meadow Wood Drive because she began feeling sick, police said. Heinecker then passed out after unbuckling her child from the car seat, leaving the girl to wander off, police said. A motorist then found the child walking on Sunrise Highway Service Road.

Authorities found the unconscious mom in her car and revived her with Narcan, according to police. Heinecker was treated at a local hospital before she was taken into police custody and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, and acting in a manner to injure a child, police said.

The girl was also checked out at the hospital and authorities called Child Protective Services.