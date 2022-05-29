WASHINGTON (PIX11) — A Long Island man who who celebrated the storming of the U.S. Capitol by smoking a joint in the building’s rotunda was sentenced on Friday to 41 months in prison.

Greg Rubenacker, 26, assaulted law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot. He posted multiple videos of himself in the rotunda.

“This is history! We took the Capitol,” he said in one video. In a second video, while smoking marijuana, he added: “ Smoke out the Capitol, baby.”

Rubenacker chased an officer. He also swung a plastic bottle at an officer’s head and sprayed water from it at law enforcement officers.

Police arrested the Long Island man on Feb. 9 of 2021. He pleaded guilty on Feb. 11. of this year to a variety of charges, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, obstructing an official proceeding, and committing an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds.

After his prison sentence, Rubenacker will be placed on supervised released. He’s also required to pay $2,000 in restitution.