MINEOLA, NY (PIX11) — A Long Island man was sentenced to 25 years to life behind bars on Tuesday for stabbing a teen to death, officials said.

Tyler Flach, 21, was convicted of murder charges in the 2019 Oceanside stabbing death of Khaseen Morris, 16. Morris was killed by a stab wound in the chest during a brawl.

Keyanna Morris, the teenage victim’s sister, previously said she would stand strong and fight for her brother.

“He’s a monster, and monsters deserve to stay behind those bars,” Morris said about Flach.

Before the deadly fight, Flach was angry that Morris had walked a girl home, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said. He organized a group and went to a strip mall, intending to attack Morris.

“Tyler Flach stabbed Morris in the chest and took the young man’s life,” Donnelly said. “This was an incredibly senseless murder and I thank our prosecutors, the Nassau County Police Department detectives and the jurors who sat on this trial, for carefully reviewing the evidence.”

Morris was described as friendly and intelligent. He’d just transferred to Oceanside High School and had only been there for around 10 days before the deadly attack, officials said. Morris died on Sept. 16, 2019.

Flach was convicted or murder, gang assault and weapons possession, prosecutors said. He was also found guilty of assault in the third degree for breaking the arm of another teen.

Co-defendant Haakim Mechan was sentenced on Feb. 23 to three years in prison with three years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to attempted gang assault in the second degree.