LI man, husband of child care provider, indicted for alleged sexual abuse of 6 children: officials

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — A Long Island man, the husband of a child care provider, has been indicted for allegedly sexually abusing six children, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said.

Angel Tacuri, 52, was arrested on Jan. 14 in Patchogue for his alleged abuse of a female victim that began in 2010 when she was seven years old. Following the May 2021 arrest, three additional victims came forward, also reporting sex abuse. Further investigation by the district attorney and Suffolk County SVU found two more victims.

The alleged abuses happened between 2010 and 2014 when the victims were between the ages of three to nine years old. Several of them were in the care of Tacuri’s wife, who ran a daycare out of their home.

Tacuri is charged with three counts of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, a class B felony; three counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, a class B felony; three counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a class D felony; and six counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor. If convicted of the top counts, Tacuri faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare: to entrust your child to the care of another adult and have that child sexually abused,” Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini said. “As a father, my heart goes out to these victims. The defendant took advantage of the position he was placed into by the victims’ parents and took advantage of his position as a caretaker to these children. These were heinous acts, and my Office will hold this defendant accountable.”

District Attorney Sini urged any additional victims to please contact the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office at 631-853-4161 or the Suffolk County Police Department’s Special Victims Section at 631-852-6531.