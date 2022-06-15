LONG ISLAND (PIX11)– Authorities found a Long Island man with an aerosol can of Dust Off to his nose after he was involved in a car accident in Wantagh Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers discovered the wreck on Wantagh Avenue at around 10:50 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls of a possible drunk driver, police said. As cops were trying to help Colin Cassidy, 29, out of the car, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and crashed into other cars in the area, police said.

The officers then went into the car through the driver-side window, stopped the vehicle, and took Cassidy into custody. Three cans of aerosol spray were recovered from the defendant’s vehicle, officials said.

Cassidy is charged with three counts of leaving the scene of an incident, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.