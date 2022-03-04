WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — A West Babylon man was arrested after he allegedly chased down a 13-year-old boy and threatened to sic his dog on him over a door-knock prank, Suffolk County police said.

The incident began Wednesday evening when the 13-year-old boy was walking with a group of friends to the playground at Tooker Avenue Elementary School in West Babylon. Along the way, the boy knocked on the door of a random house in the 1400 block of 2nd Street and then ran away, according to police.

The man who lives at the house, 48-year-old John Petrillo, allegedly ran after him. The boy fled on a bicycle, so Petrillo chased him in a 2015 Chrysler sedan and cut him off at 13th Street and Tooker Avenue, police said. That’s when Petrillo allegedly got out of his car and pulled the boy off the bicycle, pushed him against the car and hit the boy’s head against the car window, police said. Petrillo then allegedly threatened to use pepper spray on the boy and sic his dog on him if he tried to run away.

Petrillo eventually let the boy go when a passerby stopped and intervened. Petrillo also verbally threatened the boy as he left with his friends, police said.

Suffolk County police investigated the incident and later arrested Petrillo at his home Friday. He will be charged with second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.

Petrillo is being held in jail and is appearing in court in Central Islip on Friday.