LI man charged with setting own house on fire with roommates in it: police

GLEN COVE, L.I. — A Long Island man was arrested and charged with setting his house on fire and caused two people to be hospitalized on Friday.

The blaze happened on Friday at 9:22 a.m. in Glen Cove. Two residents had to be evacuated from the fire.

One victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to the hospital after suffering second and third degree burns, where he is currently being treated. Another, a 68-year-old man, suffered smoke inhalation and was treated and released from the hospital.

Police arrested Alex Kirton, 47, on Saturday. He’s accused of deliberately setting his home on fire with two of his house mates inside. He was charged with first degree arson and two counts of attempted murder.

Kirton was arraigned Saturday in Mineola.