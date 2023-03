LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found in a Long Island parking lot, police said.

Andrew D. Avila of Elmont was charged with second-degree murder on Friday, police said.

Rebecca Carlson, 39, was discovered lying on the ground by a dumpster behind Advanced Auto Parts at 1140 Grand Ave. in South Hempstead, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is set to be arraigned on Friday, police said.