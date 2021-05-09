LI man arrested for placing camera in landlord’s bathroom: police

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

EAST PATCHOGUE, L.I. — A Long Island man was arrested and charged for taking videos of his landlord’s family by putting a camera in their bathroom without permission, police said.

The homeowner reported that she had found the miniature video camera in the bathroom of her East Patchogue home. Following an investigation, authorities arrested Cristian Marca, 37, at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday. In addition to Marca, two adults and four children live at the residence.

Marca was charged with two counts of unlawful surveillance. He is being held overnight in jail and scheduled to be arraigned Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Local hospital hopes to help fight COVID-19 crisis in India

Suffolk County trains officers for active shooter

LI man rents oxygen chamber seeking COVID pain relief

Latest on Nassau County fires

Massive fire at Long Island recycling plant causes LIRR suspensions

Funeral for NYPD officer killed by alleged drunk driver in Queens

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter