LI man arrested for placing camera in landlord’s bathroom: police

EAST PATCHOGUE, L.I. — A Long Island man was arrested and charged for taking videos of his landlord’s family by putting a camera in their bathroom without permission, police said.

The homeowner reported that she had found the miniature video camera in the bathroom of her East Patchogue home. Following an investigation, authorities arrested Cristian Marca, 37, at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday. In addition to Marca, two adults and four children live at the residence.

Marca was charged with two counts of unlawful surveillance. He is being held overnight in jail and scheduled to be arraigned Sunday.