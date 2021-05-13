LI man made over 1,000 calls threatening Jewish community, Nassau County police: authorities

CEDARHURST, N.Y. — Police arrested a man accused of threatening several members of the Jewish community on Long Island.

Bradley Goldberg, 47, was arrested Tuesday after an officer on routine patrol recognized him as a suspect for a “pattern of threats to life” against the Jewish community on Long Island, according to police.

Several rabbis and members of the Nassau County Police Department were among the people who received threats, cops said.

Over 1,000 calls were made, according to police. During those calls, Goldberg threatened to kill several victims and their families.

The threatening calls have been made for about a year and a half, according to Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

Goldberg was taken into custody and faces 69 charges, including criminal contempt, aggravated harassment, criminal contempt, coercion, stalking, aggravated harassment and arrest arrest without a warrant. 

There was also a warrant for Goldberg’s arrest in New Jersey for similar situations, according to police.

Goldberg has at least eight prior arrests on several charges including assault, stalking, hate crime and harassment.

There is no motive immediately known.

