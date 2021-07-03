LI man arrested, charged with manslaughter in crash that killed pedestrian: police

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — A Long Island man has been arrested and charged after fatally striking a pedestrian in the late hours of Friday night, Nassau County police said.

The incident took place at around 11:45 p.m. Friday. Steven Moscatiello, 20, was driving a gray 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on Jericho Turnpike at the intersection of Cherry Lane when he struck a pedestrian.

The victim, a 50-year-old man from Huntington Station, was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:51 a.m.

Moscatiello has been charged with second degree vehicular manslaughter and a DWI. He will be arraigned in district court Saturday. The investigation is still ongoing.