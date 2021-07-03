LI man arrested, charged with manslaughter in crash that killed pedestrian: police

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Nassau County PD

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — A Long Island man has been arrested and charged after fatally striking a pedestrian in the late hours of Friday night, Nassau County police said.

The incident took place at around 11:45 p.m. Friday. Steven Moscatiello, 20, was driving a gray 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on Jericho Turnpike at the intersection of Cherry Lane when he struck a pedestrian.

The victim, a 50-year-old man from Huntington Station, was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:51 a.m.

Moscatiello has been charged with second degree vehicular manslaughter and a DWI. He will be arraigned in district court Saturday. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Crackdown on LI after massive beach party

Missing LI teen with autism found in Virginia; 20-year-old man in custody

PIX11's Mary Murphy explains NY senator's Gilgo serial killer investigation request

Long Island man kicks off 555 mile run from Buffalo to NYC raising awareness for Parkinson's disease

Islanders fans make it rowdy for Game 4

Islanders fans revved up for Game 5 against Tampa Bay at the Coliseum

More Long Island

Crime

4 arrested in deadly Rockland assisted living home fire: officials

Times Square shooting: New images of alleged gunman

Fight to control gun violence continues

Times Square shooting: Video of alleged gunman after tourist shot

21-year-old bystander shot in the back in Times Square

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter