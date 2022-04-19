AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested Monday night in Amityville for the possession and sale of narcotics.

An investigation into two fatal overdoses and one non-fatal overdose of three Nassau County residents led to the identification of 39-year-old Donnell Lewis, according to detectives. Lewis was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

The suspect’s arraignment was set on Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead. Lewis was previously arrested in Suffolk County and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was released without bail on November 2021.