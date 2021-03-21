LI man arrested after multiple car crashes, foot pursuit where he discharged gun: police

AMITYVILLE, L.I. — A Suffolk County man fired a gun during a foot pursuit after multiple car crashes Saturday, police said.

A police officer tried to pull over a Nissan Maxima for a traffic violation on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon. The vehicle fled. It then crashed into a Hyundai SUV on Woods Road, the officer said, at about 2:20 p.m.

The Maxima fled again and hit a Nissan Rogue about 100 feet away on Route 231, according to authorities. The Maxima tried to get away one more time but became disabled a short distance away.

The driver. 22-year-old Tahlik Brown, then fled on foot through the parking lot of a strip mall on Deer Park Avenue and his gun discharged one round. He was then located in a detached garage on Mohawk Drive in North Babylon at about 3 p.m., according to authorities. The handgun was found in a nearby pool.

Brown was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and numerous vehicle and traffic summonses. He will be held overnight at the first precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on March 21.

The driver of the Hyundai was not injured. The driver and passenger in the Rogue were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The two officers who were pursuing him were not injured.