A dog was found outdoors and unattended with no food and water at a Long Island residence (Suffolk County SPCA)

MIDDLE ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities arrested a Long Island man who allegedly failed to provide his dog with food, water and shelter.

Sheldon Badgett, 49, was taken into custody Thursday and faces an animal cruelty charge, Suffolk County SPCA said.

Investigators found Badgett had left his dog outdoors and unattended, tied up on a six-foot chain with no food or water.

The dog was left there for an extended period of time and was lying on its own waste, according to SPCA.

If you witness any incident of animal cruelty or neglect in Suffolk County please contact the Suffolk County SPCA at (631) 382-7722.