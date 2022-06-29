A Long Island man is charged with a hate crime for defacing a campaign sign for U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, police said. (Handout)

LONG ISLAND (PIX11)– A Long Island man is charged with a hate crime after vandalizing a campaign sign of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, authorities said.

Vincent J. Mckie, 41, allegedly spray-painted a swastika “187” and the word “Gambino” on the sign that was found on the corner of West Pulaski Road and Oakwood Road in Huntington Station on Sunday at around 10 a.m., police said.

Mckie is charged with aggravated harassment, a hate crime, and criminal mischief.

“Unfortunately, for so many New Yorkers – Asian-Americans, Sikh-Americans, Jewish Americans, and many others – raw hate has become all too commonplace,” Zeldin said in a statement. “We must continue to work together to crush this hate wherever it rears its ugly head.”

Zeldin won the GOP gubernatorial primary Tuesday over challengers Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani, and Harry Wilson.

Zeldin, who represents a wide swath of Suffolk County, campaigned on pledges to cut taxes and repeal policing reforms made in recent years. He has also been outspoken about his anti-abortion views, a stance that could loom large at the polls in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent reversal of Roe v. Wade.