LI man admits to fatally strangling wife in manslaughter case: officials

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERRICK, N.Y. — A Long Island man pled guilty Tuesday in the strangling death of his wife inside their Merrick home, the Nassau County District Attorney’s office said.

The incident dates back to Feb. 22, 2020. John Gerges, 61, was having a verbal argument with his wife, 58-year-old Marvat Gerges, over the cleanliness of their home in the late night/early morning hours. Acting Nassau County DA Joyce A. Smith said that John Gerges proceeded to strangle his wife, who was homebound with severe arthritis.

Marvat Gerges was found in the guest bedroom laying on the bed with marks around her neck by the pair’s adult son when he returned home from his security job in Queens. The son called 911 but Marvat Gerges was pronounced dead at the scene.

The defendant was not home at the time his son found his wife’s body and did not return to the home until the following morning when he was questioned and later arrested by Nassau County Police Department detectives.

“John Gerges brutally strangled his frail wife after a petty argument and fled the home leaving their adult son to find her body in her bed,” Smith said. “The defendant returned to the house the following day, was apprehended and, by this plea, will be held responsible for this act of ultimate domestic violence.”

Gerges is expected to be sentenced to 21 years in prison and five years post-release supervision in September. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Elsa slams tri-state: JCP&L talks power outages in NJ amid storm

Tracking Elsa: Storm drenches NY, NJ Friday morning

Elsa drenches Long Island coast Friday morning

Elsa slams the Jersey Shore on Friday morning

Elsa drenching NY, NJ as it moves into tri-state region

Suffolk County officer buys car seat for family during traffic stop

More Long Island

Crime

Subway crime falls after NYPD officers flood system, MTA says

Two teens being questioned in ‘scooter shooter’ murder of Bronx 16-year-old: sources

'NYC violence starting to get under control': Terence Monahan talks shootings, police presence and more

NYC shootings: NYPD adding more cops to hot spots amid surge in gun violence

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter