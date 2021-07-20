LI man admits to fatally strangling wife in manslaughter case: officials

MERRICK, N.Y. — A Long Island man pled guilty Tuesday in the strangling death of his wife inside their Merrick home, the Nassau County District Attorney’s office said.

The incident dates back to Feb. 22, 2020. John Gerges, 61, was having a verbal argument with his wife, 58-year-old Marvat Gerges, over the cleanliness of their home in the late night/early morning hours. Acting Nassau County DA Joyce A. Smith said that John Gerges proceeded to strangle his wife, who was homebound with severe arthritis.

Marvat Gerges was found in the guest bedroom laying on the bed with marks around her neck by the pair’s adult son when he returned home from his security job in Queens. The son called 911 but Marvat Gerges was pronounced dead at the scene.

The defendant was not home at the time his son found his wife’s body and did not return to the home until the following morning when he was questioned and later arrested by Nassau County Police Department detectives.

“John Gerges brutally strangled his frail wife after a petty argument and fled the home leaving their adult son to find her body in her bed,” Smith said. “The defendant returned to the house the following day, was apprehended and, by this plea, will be held responsible for this act of ultimate domestic violence.”

Gerges is expected to be sentenced to 21 years in prison and five years post-release supervision in September.