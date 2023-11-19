NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Long Island man who tried to swindle his sister out of her home is accused of neglecting his two young kids and five dogs, authorities said.

Eliakim Ishchayil, 53, was living in the basement of his 60-year-old sister’s home on Clocks Boulevard in Massapequa when he allegedly transferred the deed into his name, according to police.

When officers went to arrest Ishchayil at the home on Saturday, they allegedly found the children, ages 6 and 9, and five dogs living in deplorable conditions. Some of the canines were caged and covered in urine and feces and one pup had a bloody wound, police said. Four of the dogs were emaciated.

The children and the animals were removed from the home. The kids were taken to the hospital for evaluation and the dogs are being treated at a shelter, authorities said.

The kids were placed with Child Protective Services. Their mother lives in another country, police said.

Ishchayil was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, identity theft, and torturing or injuring animals, police said.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.