HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (PIX11) — An intoxicated man crashed his car with his 12-year-old son inside in Huntington Station Sunday night, according to the police.

Around 9:20 p.m., Denis Manzaneras-Orellana was driving with his son along East 10th Street between Varney and Mulford avenues when he crashed his car into another vehicle, police said Monday.

Officials arrived at the scene and determined the man was intoxicated, and he was placed under arrest, according to police. No injuries were reported in connection with the crash.

Police charged Manzaneras-Orellana with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years or younger and endangering the welfare of a child. His son was released to a family member.

The man will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday.