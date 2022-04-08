MANHASSET, N.Y. (PIX11) — 69-year-old Matthew Spigner of Manhasset had already pleaded guilty in a 2021 gun case and was waiting to be sentenced. Then, he got busted again with 18 guns Thursday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Investigators from the Nassau County District Attorney’s office, along with Homeland Security agents and U.S. Postal Inspectors, executed a search warrant Thursday at Spigner’s home on Circle Drive in the Plandome area of Manhasset.

Detectives received intelligence information that Spigner kept ordering gun parts, even after he pleaded guilty in his 2021 weapons case. They also heard he’d received a package this week in the mail.

When the law enforcement team arrived at Spigner’s house on Thursday at 12:12 p.m., a source told PIX11 News they found a silencer in the package delivered this week, along with 18 handguns.

Spigner, a senior technical writer and analyst for a number of financial firms and other industries, was placed in police custody without incident. A statement from the Nassau County Police Department said Spigner would be arraigned “when medically practical.”

The Nassau County District Attorney, Anne Donnelly, was joining Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and other law enforcement agencies for a press conference late Thursday morning.