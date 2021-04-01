LI landmark Old Westbury Gardens officially reopened

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Old Westbury Gardens is one of Long Island’s hidden gems. It’s registered as one of the island’s Historic Places, complete with 200 acres of fresh landscaped grounds, woodlands, ponds and lakes. After months of being closed, this hidden treasure has reopened to the public.

Unfortunately, visitors won’t be able to tour Westbury House. It’s currently closed due to renovations and is expected to open in June.

Even though visitors won’t be able to tour inside, there is still plenty to do outside.

Nancy Costopulos is the President and CEO Old Westbury Gardens.

“There’s a lot of area to walk around. Our ponds and lakes are beautiful right now. Also our wall garden, which is one of the show pieces of Old Westbury Gardens, will be coming into bloom very soon, and you can see some bloom there today,” she said.

But the beautiful scenery isn’t the only thing to enjoy. Go on a leisurely walk around the lake. While you’re at it, do a little tai chi or yoga, and arts and crafts for kids. There’s even something fun for our furry friends too. 

COVID safety protocols will be in place — that means the grounds will operate at less capacity, masks are required, and visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. In the meantime, stop by their website for a list of events. 

Share this story

Long Island Videos

LI's Old Westbury Gardens back open

Long Island woman tests positive for COVID after 2 vaccine shots

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

White headmaster who made Black student kneel resigns from Long Island school

White headmaster who made Black student kneel resigns

'I'm not easily intimidated': Nassau County exec talks Cuomo allegations, anti-Asian attacks and vaccines

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

NJ sees COVID surge as gathering limits increase

Chilly, partly sunny Friday before mild, bright Easter weekend

NY entertainment venues can reopen Friday at limited capacity

Fitness studios unite for a healthy Harlem

Community continues to condemn rise in anti-Asian attacks

Is New York reopening too much too soon?

Bronx families move into new affordable apartments

Bronx businesses hope to rebound on Opening Day

Patrolling Chinatown amid rise in anti-Asian attacks

@PIX11News on Twitter