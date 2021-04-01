LI landmark Old Westbury Gardens officially reopened

Old Westbury Gardens is one of Long Island’s hidden gems. It’s registered as one of the island’s Historic Places, complete with 200 acres of fresh landscaped grounds, woodlands, ponds and lakes. After months of being closed, this hidden treasure has reopened to the public.

Unfortunately, visitors won’t be able to tour Westbury House. It’s currently closed due to renovations and is expected to open in June.

Even though visitors won’t be able to tour inside, there is still plenty to do outside.

Nancy Costopulos is the President and CEO Old Westbury Gardens.

“There’s a lot of area to walk around. Our ponds and lakes are beautiful right now. Also our wall garden, which is one of the show pieces of Old Westbury Gardens, will be coming into bloom very soon, and you can see some bloom there today,” she said.

But the beautiful scenery isn’t the only thing to enjoy. Go on a leisurely walk around the lake. While you’re at it, do a little tai chi or yoga, and arts and crafts for kids. There’s even something fun for our furry friends too.

COVID safety protocols will be in place — that means the grounds will operate at less capacity, masks are required, and visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. In the meantime, stop by their website for a list of events.