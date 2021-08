HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — They may be too young to vote or too young to drive, but Long Island kids as young as 8 are learning you’re never too young to learn how to save a life.

Lifeguard training for these junior lifesavers is underway in the town of Hempstead. PIX11 News photojournalist Keith Lopez went out to witness their training. Hempstead has never had a drowning at any of its six oceanfront beaches in its 86-year history.

You can find more information about the program at the town’s website.