BABYLON, NY (PIX11) — Police arrested a Long Island high school teacher Thursday on rape charges involving a minor dating back to 2013.

Timothy Harrison, now 46, was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl, police said. He was 38 at the time. The woman came forward in November of 2021.

Harrison was charged with two counts of rape in the third degree and done count of criminal sexual act in the third degree.

When the Babylon School District learned about the allegations made against Harrison, they removed him from his classroom, reassigned him to his residence, removed all privileges and notified law enforcement, Superintendent of Schools Linda Rozzi said. The district also started an internal investigation.

“ These allegations are extremely disturbing, and our thoughts are with the victim,” Rozzi said. “The District and Board of Education have zero tolerance towards such heinous acts and take all claims of this nature very seriously. We will continue to make the safety and well-being of our students and staff our top priority.”

Police asked anyone else with information in the case to contact Special Victims Section detectives at 631-852-8791.