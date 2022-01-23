LI grandma helps Nassau police catch alleged scammer preying on elderly

SEAFORD, NY (PIX11) — A Long Island woman is being praised by police after she helped them catch an alleged scammer seeking to prey on the elderly.

The 73-year-old woman got a call from a man on Thursday, police said. He claimed to be her grandson, told her he was in jail and said she needed to contact his lawyer. The man on the phone said he needed $8,000 so he could post bai.

The woman, a retired police dispatcher, suspected it wasn’t real, but she played along with the ruse, then contacted Nassau County police.

They arrived and hid inside, and when a man pretending to be a bail bondsman arrived to collect the money, officers tackled him in the grandma’s front yard and arrested him.

Video shows officers surrounding the suspect as the grandma watches from her stoop.

Police charged Joshua Estrella Gomez, 28, with attempted grand larceny.

“They may call 50 people before they get one,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said about fraudsters.