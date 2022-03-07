CENTEREACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on Long Island Saturday after seeing him in a hand-to-hand drug transaction, officials said.

Around 3:07 p.m. officers followed and pulled over the car of Donald Goodwin, a known drug dealer, along Route 347 near Mark Tree Road after seeing him conduct a drug transaction, according to police.

Officers recovered two handguns, some fentanyl and methadone, along with more than $100,000 in cash, authorities said.

Goodwin was charged with multiple counts each of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.