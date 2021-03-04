LI doctor charged with murder in 5 opioid deaths

MINEOLA, L.I. — A Long Island doctor was indicted Thursday on murder charges, accused of writing prescriptions for massive quantities of opioids that led to the deaths of five patients.

George Blatti, 75, who saw patients in a hotel parking lot, a Dunkin’ Donuts shop and at an abandoned Radio Shack, was also charged with endangering the lives of six other patients.

The victims ranged in age from their 30s to 50s, battling opioid addictions or suffering from severe pain and eventually dying between 2016 and 2018.

Blatti pleaded not guilty at an arraignment in Nassau County Court and was ordered jailed pending a March 30 court appearance.

He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge.

Blatti is also being charged with reckless endangerment OF 6-other patients …

The charges come after the Nassau County doctor was hit with a 54-count indictment back in 2019, also for prescription abuses. They put his medical license in jeopardy.

Some of the families who were at the Nassau County courthouse Thursday were emotional and told PIX11 News off-camera that they feel relieved the wheels of justice are turning.

According to state health data, overdose deaths are on the rise.

As authorities continue to battle the opioid crisis here on Long Island, they’re sending a strong message to doctors, like Blatti, who they believe are profiting from vulnerable patients

Blatti’s attorney asked the judge for bail, saying the doctor has medical conditions and hasn’t received his COVID-19 vaccine. Still, the judge ordered he remain behind bars until his next court date at the end of the month.

If convicted he will spend the rest of his life in prison.