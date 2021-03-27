LI diocese sells headquarters amid bankruptcy

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, L.I. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre has sold its headquarters for $5.2 million — money church officials say will be used to pay creditors.

Newsday reports the diocese became the largest in the country last year to declare bankruptcy amid more than 200 lawsuits it faced under New York State’s Child Victims Act.

That law opened a so-called lookback window — since extended until August — that allows childhood victims of sexual abuse to file civil claims beyond statute of limitations restrictions.

Sean Dolan, a diocesan spokesman, says the location of the new headquarters has not been finalized.