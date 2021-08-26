LI dentist exchanged prescription drugs for sex, prosecutors say

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — A Long Island dentist was arrested for writing illegal prescriptions in exchange for sex, officals said Thursday.

Dr. Barry Arnold, 70, is accused of writing illegal prescriptions of oxycodone, Percocet and alprazolam, or Xanax, for women in exchange for sexual acts in his office and home, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis.

Arnold was arrested Wednesday.

Court documents stated Arnold prescribed the drugs to several drug-addicted victims between October 2016 and August 2020.

The sex acts occurred after business hours at his former dental office in Lynbrook, current office in Valley Stream and at his home in Williston Park, according to authorities.

Arnold had also consumed crack cocaine with victims on numerous occasions and offered many victims nitrous oxide, or “sweet air,” which is used in medical procedures for sedation and pain relief, court documents said.

The victims were not his patients and prescriptions were not for legitimate medical purposes, prosecutors said.

“As alleged, Dr. Arnold abused his position as a dentist and preyed upon vulnerable, drug-addicted women, trading prescriptions for sex acts,” stated Kasulis.

If convicted, Arnold faces up to 20 years in prison.