LI dentist exchanged prescription drugs for sex, prosecutors say

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — A Long Island dentist was arrested for writing illegal prescriptions in exchange for sex, officals said Thursday.

Dr. Barry Arnold, 70, is accused of writing illegal prescriptions of oxycodone, Percocet and alprazolam, or Xanax, for women in exchange for sexual acts in his office and home, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis.

Arnold was arrested Wednesday.

Court documents stated Arnold prescribed the drugs to several drug-addicted victims between October 2016 and August 2020.

The sex acts occurred after business hours at his former dental office in Lynbrook, current office in Valley Stream and at his home in Williston Park, according to authorities.

Arnold had also consumed crack cocaine with victims on numerous occasions and offered many victims nitrous oxide, or “sweet air,” which is used in medical procedures for sedation and pain relief, court documents said.

The victims were not his patients and prescriptions were not for legitimate medical purposes, prosecutors said.

“As alleged, Dr. Arnold abused his position as a dentist and preyed upon vulnerable, drug-addicted women, trading prescriptions for sex acts,” stated Kasulis.

If convicted, Arnold faces up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

NY Mets Wives show puppies love at North Shore Animal League America event

It wasn't love at first sight, but now a Long Island couple is celebrating 65 years together

Flooding still a threat Monday as Henri stalls over NY, NJ

Henri cleanup begins in Queens, Long Island

Blue skies adorn Lindenhurst after Henri passes

Henri batters Long Island: Team Coverage

More Long Island

Crime

Suspect sought after innocent bystander shot outside Penn Station

Son says Brooklyn mom fatally shot outside home by possible stray bullets

Mother killed by stray bullet in Crown Heights

NYC seeing rise in anti-Asian hate crimes again

NYC shootings: 17-year-old Brooklyn boy the latest victim of gun violence

NYC, NYPD grapple with three mass shootings in one week

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter